Absentee by mail requests up in Iredell County

That’s what Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher wants Iredell County residents to know when it comes to absentee by mail ballots, or anything else for that matter when it comes to the upcoming November election.
The director also wants to clear up any confusion on the subject of absentee voting.
“Absentee ballots, and voting by mail, is a 100% acceptable way to vote,” Galliher said.
With the coronavirus’ impact on elections, mail-in voting has become a hot topic as the November general election approaches. So far people in Iredell County are interested in voting that way as the board of elections has already received over 1,000 requests for absentee ballots. Normally there would only be a scant number of requests with elections still over four months away. Those requests are expected to increase as Election Day nears.
Galliher said that in a normal election year mail-in ballots would make up less than 10% of total voting, but she expects it to be up to 30% of the total vote in Iredell County this year. In the 2016 general election, there were 4,256 absentee by mail voters in the county out of 117,588 total voters, or 3.5%. There are currently 121,013 registered voters in Iredell as of February.
Galliher said absentee by mail gives voters a safe and legal option to cast their ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. She also noted that absentee ballots are the first results reported by the board on election night.
“Especially with COVID, anyone who has an underlying health condition or issue,” Galliher said, “Anyone who normally goes into where they vote but are leery, this is a wonderful option, and we’ll be happy to help them with that.
However, with that added attention with mail-in voting isn’t always positive. Criticism and misinformation about mail-in voting as well as pre-filled third-party forms that will be rejected by the Board of Elections haven’t made the effort to inform the public any easier.
In North Carolina, 80,000 absentee ballot request forms were mailed to the state from an advocacy group, the Center for Voter Information, but the forms violated a state law that prohibits them from being pre-filled.
More than 800 were sent to Iredell County according to the Board of Elections. The Center for Voter Information now plans to send more than 800,000 blank forms to the state’s voters so they can preregister.
However, Galliher suggests requesting the form directly from the Board of Elections to ensure it won’t be rejected if filled out properly.
“They need to use what the Iredell Board of Elections provides, that’s the form used all over the state,” Galliher said.
The process itself is rather simple. Voters just need to request a form for absentee voting from the Board of Elections by calling, emailing, faxing, or mailing their local board of elections.
Similar to voting in person, voters will need to confirm their address, birthday, and sign their name on the form. According to the Board of Elections’ website, the voter, or a near-relative, may make the request. The request must include the voter’s valid NC drivers license number, or the last four digits of their social security number. If someone hasn’t already registered to vote, they’ll need to before requesting an absentee ballot.
The absentee ballots should be mailed out by Sept.4 and the absentee by mail voting period continues until Oct. 27.
To request a form, email bgalliher@co.iredell.nc.us, fax a request to 704-832-2312, or mail a request to the Iredell County Board of Elections 203 Stockton St., Statesville, NC 28677.