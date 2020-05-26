A Hiddenite man was arrested for a domestic altercation that resulted in the death of his father.
James Roger Morton III, 37, of Hiddenite Church Road was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A magistrate set bond at $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on June 1.
Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman said a 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. Monday from a residence on Hiddenite Church Road. The call indicated there was an unconscious person at the residence.
The sheriff’s office, Alexander County EMS and Hiddenite first responders arrived on the scene and began CPR on James Roger Morton II, 62. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, Bowman said.
Bowman said the younger Morton was in the driveway when authorities arrived.
He said evidence showed there was a physical altercation between the two and the senior Morton died.
This investigation is continuing pending autopsy results, Bowman said.
