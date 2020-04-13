Artists, take note.
The Mooresville Arts 42nd annual SpringFest is still on — but it will all be virtual and completely online, said Jessica DeHart, president of Mooresville Arts.
This will include all aspects of the event from the artist submission to judging and to the announcing of award winners, DeHart noted.
Artists may submit two entries via the Mooresville Arts website between now and 5 p.m. April 17. The exhibit will be hosted exclusively on the website and social media.
According to the show prospectus, categories will include oil or acrylic polymer or other two dimensional paint on canvas, wood or other panels, watercolor, two-dimensional works including pencil, pastel, pen and ink, collage, print, mixed media, etc., and three-Dimensional works.
Photography and digital art will be deferred to a separate competition and should not be submitted in this show.
Debora Koo, artist and educator, will be the judge for the exhibit. Koo, an oil painter and member of the visual arts faculty at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in Salisbury, attended Smith College and received a bachelor’s degree in studio art and a Masters in fine art from Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul Korea.
For additional information or to download a complete show prospectus explaining eligibility, awards, fees and more, visit the website at www.MooresvilleArts.org.
