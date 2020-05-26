GREENSBORO — Standing in front of a giant American flag, Bradley Dixon kicked off Reopen NC’s Memorial Day rally Monday morning with a request.
AdChoices”I stand with the Constitution,” said Dixon, a tenth-generation resident of Alamance County. “I ask you this: Will you stand with us to defend freedom and liberty?”
Reopen NC organized five such rallies Monday across North Carolina to remember fallen soldiers — and to bolster support for removing restrictions put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper in March when coronavirus cases began spreading across the state.
“Our soldiers did not die for 50% freedom,” said Dixon, one of the event’s organizers, adding that Reopen NC would not stop until Raleigh “respects our constitutional rights.”
On a day when state health officials reported 627 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, a small crowd gathered at the city’s governmental plaza in downtown to make their case for a return to normalcy.
Some carried small American flags that were handed out. Others waved larger flags. Many wore patriotic colors and hats, and some carried signs with messages about freedom and the Constitution.
Unlike scenes from some previous protests in Raleigh, no one was confrontational and no one carried firearms.
“We are opening up, and I think we needed to open up,” said N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, prompting loud cheers from attendees.
He also told the crowd that many families he has talked with recently are more concerned about losing their livelihoods than being infected by COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease that has killed 754 state residents as of Monday.
Causey, who spoke about his work with insurance companies during the pandemic, said he wants to be a champion for consumers. It’s unclear, he said, how long the state will be coping with the outbreak.
“It’s a serious situation,” Causey said. “We must respect it for what it is. I urge all of you to be careful. ... Make the best decisions for yourself and your family that will protect your health and your neighbors’ health.”
Lee Haywood, a Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District, said he was “outraged” the state determined businesses that could stay open and which ones needed to close.
He questioned why, up until recently, someone could walk into an ABC store to purchase liquor but couldn’t enter a church for worship — a common refrain from those critical of Cooper’s cautious approach to reopening.
“We need to reopen this country as soon as possible,” Haywood said. “Every single one of you is essential.”
Mark Robinson, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, did not address the controversy about reopening the state. Instead, he said he wanted to focus on the importance of Memorial Day.
“If it was not for the men and women who perished, whose lives we remember this day, there would be no nation,” said Robinson, who lives in Greensboro.
Jamie Patrick of High Point attended with her husband, Alain, and their 7-year-old son because they thought it was a good opportunity to support individual freedoms and to honor those who have served — and sacrificed — for the country.
“We are a freedom-loving family,” Patrick said. “People need to work. They need purpose. This is America.”
Patrick said they are a family that is capable of making responsible choices for themselves. An example, she said, was their decision not to wear masks to the event while others did.
“That’s the beautiful thing about America,” she said, “we don’t all have to have the same opinion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.