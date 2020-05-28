IREDELL MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
To Karl and Brooke Bittinger of Statesville, a boy, Memphis Lloyd Bittinger, on May 11.
To Christopher and Amanda Pitts of Mocksville, a boy, William Jackson Pitts, on May 13.
To Cody and Lauren Dixon of Statesville, a girl, Harper Knox Dixon, on May 15.
To David Highman and Chelsea Keiger of Harmony, a boy, Parker Ellsworth Highman, on May 15.
To Troy and Jennifer Skora of Statesville, a boy, Benjamin Archer Skora, on May 18.
To Brandon and Amber Robinson of Statesville, a girl, Harper Elizabeth Robinson, on May 19.
To Devin and Ruth Kirbaran of Statesville, a girl, Azariah Eve Kirbaran, on May 21.
To David and Kayla Raper of Statesville, a girl, Andi Kay Raper, on May 21.
DAVIS REGIONAL
MEDICAL CENTER
To Kevin Jimenez and Julianne Shumate of Hiddenite, a girl, Aspyn Willow Jimenez, on May 18.
To Josue Martinez and Gabriela Villalobos-Portillo of Statesville, a girl, Lizeth Natalia Martinez Villalobos, on May 19.
To Preston Wasson and Jenna Farley of Statesville, a boy, Luca M. Wasson, on May 20.
To Thomas Griffin and Unshay Mull of Statesville, a boy, Ty’King Oshae Griffin, on May 20.
To Andrew and Kianna Powers of Statesville, a girl, Kiora Powers, on May 22.
To Edwin Lopez and Anna Money of Statesville, a boy, Joseph Angelo Lopez, on May 23.
