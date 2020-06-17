Boy Scout Troop 609 is doing its part to help restock the shelves at Iredell Christian Ministries.
The Scouts are hosting a drive-thru food drive Saturday. The drive will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at First ARP Church, located at 123 E. Broad St.
Jim Mixson, one of the leaders of Scout Troop 609, said the drive is in direct response to the COVID-19 situation.
“Donations are down and the need has increased because of COVID-19,” Mixson said.
Mixson said Scouts nationwide take part in the Scouting For Food drive just before Thanksgiving, but given the situation facing ICM and others trying to help feed those in need, the scouts decided to do something now.
The food drive will be conducted with COVID-19 in mind. “We trying to make it as contactless as possible,” he said.
Those donating will drive into the parking lot beside First ARP and the food donations will be deposited in containers. Scouts will then collect the donations, which will be delivered to ICM after the drive is concluded, Mixson said.
Mixson said the items sought are staples, mostly non-perishable foods. Cereal, canned food, peanut butter, grits, oatmeal, cookies and crackers are some of the items needed by ICM.
“There are a lot of things the Boy Scouts do to help Iredell Christian Ministries,” Director Joy Morrison said. “They are very willing to help their neighbors in need and that’s always appreciated.”
Iredell Christian Ministries, located at 752 Old Salisbury Road, was founded in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.