Sammy Halsey said he’d been on the verge of driving to Rock Hill, South Carolina. He just couldn’t keep chopping away at his own hair for much longer. Then came the Phase 2 reopening of several businesses in North Carolina, including hair salons, as of Friday night.
Saturday, the impact of the lifting of some of the restrictions of the stay-at-home order, which is now a safer-at-home directive, was clear as people ate on the sidewalk across downtown — and sat in their cars, engines idling to keep the air on in the hot sun, as they waited for something many have been talking about for weeks. Haircuts were high on the list of many of those who had been waiting at home for some businesses to reopen.
At Great Clips in Statesville, the parking lot was filled with customers waiting their turn on Saturday afternoon.
That crowd was nothing compared with what the shop had already seen Saturday morning.
Manager Jessee Mendoza said that within five minutes of opening Saturday — the first day back in business — there was an hour wait. That quickly stretched to three hours as the day wore on. It stood at about 90 minutes by mid-afternoon.
“We’ve been a steady three hours all day,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza, her face swathed in the required mask, was the gatekeeper at the door. She had a list of 65 customers who had already had their haircut by 2 p.m., with another 20 already on her list and people coming up constantly checking for an appointment or saying they had just registered online.
Halsey came up and still had a short wait and accepted it with good cheer. He planned to run and get a bite to eat while spending the last half hour of his wait. Mendoza was calling customers before each appointments to let them know it was coming.
“I’ve cut my bangs twice … I’m starting to grow a mullet back here,” he said. “No mullets for me.”
He had barely stepped away before others approached Mendoza.
Mike Gentle was waiting for the cleaning of his station before going in.
“I’ve started clipping my own hair around the edges and making a mess of it,” he said with a chuckle.
Did he agree, though, that it was time for the reopening?
“As long as people are taking precautions,” he said.
Mendoza is doing just that. The front of the business is covered in signs with requirements to enter. She said everyone has to have a mask that enters, and the lobby is closed. Every customer gets a new cape, and hairstylists are cleaning stations for about five minutes between customers to sanitize them. Mendoza was also taking temperatures and asking a trio of screen-in questions before allowing anyone in. She is also operating with a limited schedule, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday she was closing at 4.
For Mendoza and her customers, the reopening came just in time.
“It’s been difficult,” she said of the shutdown since late March. “We went from this all the time to nothing.”
So when does she think things will slow back down to a normal pace for her business?
“We think it’s going to be like this for two weeks, at least,” she said.
