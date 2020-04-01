Doosan Bobcat North America has announced a temporary production suspension at its manufacturing facilities.
Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic creating “uncertain business conditions and supply chain disruptions,” the Doosan facility in Statesville will suspend production on Saturday and resume operations April 20, the company said in a news release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt operations and is changing our way of life and how we work together,” said Doosan Bobcat North American President Mike Ballweber.
“We are taking steps to respond to these changes brought on by this unprecedented crisis, as well as protecting our employees and preserving the strength of our businesses.”
The 470,000-square-foot Statesville facility employs more than 350 people working in various departments such as engineering, marketing, sales, accounting, sourcing and assembly, according to its website.
The site states that the company’s products have “built some of the most iconic structures around the world including the Hoover Dam, Three Gorges Dam and The Chunnel.”
The company manufactures air compressors, generators and light towers, the site states.
In relation to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said that it is monitoring inventory levels, and available products should meet current orders and market demand, and it will continue to support dealers and customers during the production suspension.
It added the manufacturer will continue to adhere to state and federal guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus and adjust plans as necessary.
Doosan is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, and operates facilities in that state as well as Minnesota in addition to the Statesville facility.
