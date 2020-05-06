For more than 50 years, Bill's Welding has been a Statesville asset

Drive around Statesville and a fair amount of the metal work you see will have come through a local shop.
The wrought iron work at Shops UpFront. The metal structures for multiple businesses. Five churches. If one went inside the businesses — and homes — there would be more of the company’s handiwork. Wood stoves, fire inserts, ductwork. Rims on cars.
They’ve pretty much done it all.
Bill Auton is 81 now and has turned the business over to his son, Donnie. He still has a hand in things though, as evidenced by a tour through the shop. Longtime customers come up to chat. Others he sees at McDonald’s and talks to over his morning coffee. He’s not at the shop every day, but one gets the sense that his presence always looms large.
He’s full of stories and details. Donnie Auton is the more quiet of the pair, offering fewer comments but efficiently keeping the 52-year-old business going.
The little shop on Reynolds Road started as a part-time effort for Bill. He was a shift supervisor for a local manufacturer for 11 years. He started his business part time — in what was then a 22x30-foot building.
“I started out as Bill’s Auto Repair then I had a friend that had gotten a job from a company he worked that wanted me to weld some metal frames for them,” he said. “We welded them; we had a contract with them. That’s where I learned how to weld.”
Then he bought his first welding machine — a General Electric that cost $25. Next thing you know, business was booming. And Bill turned a part-time effort into a full-time career. Fifty years later, that move to business owner he made in 1970 has led to a legacy of products across the Statesville area. His family still runs the business on the same site — albeit with a series of expansions to keep up with the demand and the additional equipment.
He’s repaired and built and developed and produced products that dot the landscape of Statesville. And while he may have handed the reins over to his son, he still clearly keeps a hand in things. He can show how every single piece of equipment works and remembers where it came from. He’s been through downturns in the economy, changes in technology and even a fire that sidelined his business for a while.
Yet, Bill’s Welding is still going strong after all this time.
It started with a wrecker. He built one and “I just continued from there on.”
The hours were long and the work probably hard. You wouldn’t know that to hear him tell it though.
“I worked part time, I worked my regular job, got off at 3:30, opened the shop up at 4 and worked until 10 o’clock at night getting it started here,” he says matter-of-factly, as if that’s just how businesses work.
And then he dove in full time.
He worked to get the word out about his new endeavor.
“In 1970, I went around to the plants in here and told them I was opening up for business,” he said. “I got a real big response out of that and I kept up with all of them. … It grew every year, bigger and bigger and bigger. I’ve worked up to 14 people in here. One time I was working 16 hours a day, working two shifts.”
His son started helping him — when he was 5.
“Customers would come in here and bring like lawnmowers and yard tools and things like that,” he says. “He’d weld them and they’d go back home and tell their family, ‘little boy welded that for me.’ They’d give him a tip of a dollar or two. That would tickle the customers to have a boy welding it up for them.”
Forty-three years later, and Donnie’s running things now.
His take on growing up in the business?
“It was fun,” he says. “I always had something to do.”
And while he, too, might have sampled other businesses, he’s always found his place in this one.
“I’ve tried a couple of things, but there’s nothing like welding,” he says.
Trying things has been part of this business too. They’ve worked with most everything. In the 70s, Bill started working with stainless steel and aluminum, products he says are the most challenging for a welder. He was about the only one doing that until he sold an aluminum machine to one of his customers — and they started doing that work as well.
They’ve worked with wood stoves and fire inserts. Cut down rims on tires to keep up with the latest trends there. Donnie now does general maintenance for companies that need it on their machines. Their shop had a grill for a fast-food place needing repair sitting in it recently, a business they’ve taken in as well. They have portable welding, have done fence work and built metal buildings.
It truly is pretty much a case of you name it and they’ve done it.
“Just about any metal there is, we weld it,” Bill says.
He’s survived, too, in a business that like any other has seen a lot of change over the years.
“ A lot of the plants around here that we took care of, went out of business, closed down. Textiles now has closed down. … We’ve gone through all that,” Bill says.
So they adapted. They build the trailers for car haulers and trailer hitches and all kinds of things.
And they do it well. People still just pull up, asking for some work to be done on lawn mowers or any variety of small projects. They do it all, corporate projects or personal ones.
“I’ve been doing business with Bill for over 50 years,” Lee Hollifield, who owns Jenkins Cleaners, says. “We started together when we were younger. He used to be in a little tiny garage, then he started working for me. Look at him now. … He’s worked hard to get where he’s at. I’m proud of him.”
Bill just smiles as the compliments flow.
He’s made his mark on Statesville, and his company continues to do so. They’re giving back too. Through I-CARE, they work with interns, teaching them the skills needed to succeed in the welding business.
Bill’s Welding is much more than a shop on Reynolds. It’s a part of this town.
As Bill looks over the years and the work, it’s the relationships that seem to have made their mark on him.
He’s worked hard to get where he is, to sort of retire and leave the business in the hands of family.
As he looks back, he can name project after project, inventions and innovations. As he thinks about Statesville, he can list the landmarks he’s had a hand in creating.
But it’s the people that have made it all worthwhile. He’s an integral part of Statesville.
“I’ve made a lot of friends through this business here,” he says. “Everywhere I go, people know me. They remember me through the years.”
