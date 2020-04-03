Ingles Markets has announced plans to hire more than 5,000 additional employees, as well as offer enhanced two-week COVID-19 leave and pay an appreciation bonus totaling more than $5 million.
The announcement came Wednesday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered many businesses but driven hordes of customers to grocery stores and other businesses labeled as essential.
“During the COVID-19 crisis, the safety of our customers and our associates is our highest priority,” said Chairman of the Board Robert Ingle II in a press release. “We understand our important role in providing food, medicine and other products to our customers. We are incredibly proud of how our associates have stepped up to the challenge to serve our local communities during this difficult time.”
Ingles says hiring 5,000 or more additional employees in total will help ensure that its stores and distribution center have the support they need. The hirings also are intended to provide some relief to current employees and allow the chain to continue to focus on serving customers while maintaining enhanced cleaning standards, Ingles said.
The paid two-week COVID-19 leave program has been implemented to aid employees who test positive for the coronavirus, Ingles said. The company also says it has modified its sick pay policy and enhanced its medical plan to provide covered members with additional benefits.
Ingles’ $5 million-plus appreciation bonus will provide a one-time bonus payment of $300 to fulltime employees and $150 to part-time active retail, distribution and corporate employees who were hired prior to March 1, the chain said. The bonus payments will be received on April 23.
“Our hard-working associates are truly heroes,” Ingle said. “We are proud of their dedication and support during this unprecedented time.”
Ingles in Statesville has several jobs listed on the website. Those who are interested in applying to work at Ingles Markets should visit ingles-markets.com/careers.
