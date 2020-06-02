Iredell Health System has named Andrew Hennis to be director of its Food and Nutrition Services.
As director, Hennis is responsible for all food and nutrition services including patient, staff, and visitor meals.
“It is our responsibility to take care of the patients and family members in our Health System and feed the people who take care of the patients as well,” he said.
Hennis was most recently a system director of food and nutrition for the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. He worked in a similar role for Mission Health based in Asheville, North Carolina. He describes being grateful for the opportunity to help employees grow in leadership positions.
“I’m most proud of the people I have helped develop, and I enjoy watching them grow in their careers,” he said.
A certified dietary manager, Hennis earned bachelor’s and associate’s degrees from Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia.
He is a member of the Association of Nutrition and Food Service Professionals and the Association of Healthcare Foodservice. He is also active in the Aloysius Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Hennis and his wife of 29 years met while working at a hospital and now have three grandchildren. He enjoys attending Hickory Crawdad baseball games, playing golf, and skeet shooting.
“I look forward to working with the Iredell Health System team and caring for our patients and staff,” he said. “I have always believed that after providing a positive work environment, everything else works out.”
