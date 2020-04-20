Chek Industries, Inc., in Mooresville has presented Lake Norman Medical Center with a new testing booth.
Working in collaboration with Dr. Adam Crilly, chief of medical staff and chief emergency medical director at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, the company presented the hospital’s ER department with a custom designed and fabricated diagnostic testing booth. It is designed to aid in protecting staff while testing patients for COVID-19 and other highly transmittable diseases.
Crilly noted that Mark Nemechek, owner of Chek Industries, Inc., reached out to him to see if they could help with any need. Crilly shared that the quality officer sent him a link which he then shared with Nemechek, asking if he thought he might be able to create something for the hospital based on what he’d seen in an article from South Korea. Despite not having more to go on than a small, grainy photograph, Nemechek shared that he immediately began research on the components required to create an environment that would allow providers to efficiently and safely test patients.
Within 24 hours, Nemechek had the CAD design completed and materials ordered for expedited delivery so that the booth could be finished ahead of the increasing infection. Dr. Crilly worked with Nemechek’s team, including his brother, NASCAR veteran Joe Nemechek, on the details, visiting during the construction of the booth and giving direction on the specific needs of healthcare workers.
While at the shop observing, Crilly said that “what impressed me is they have no medical training. They are experts in fabricating things, but knew intuitively what was needed.” For example, he continued, in deciding where the gloves would go in the booth, one of the designers gauged according to his wife’s height and figured the average size of those using it and placed them there.
“They are such problem solvers, and that was brilliant,” Crilly noted. “Their expertise was impressive.”
On April 15, barely a week and a half after his initial conversation with Crilly, Nemechek delivered the completed booth to the LNRMC emergency department. Made of shatterproof Lexan material, the booth allows a hospital staff member to step inside — no personal protective equipment required, though it can act as a secondary layer of protection — and place their arms into the rubber gloves fixed to the portholes. They can then collect a swab or sample from the patient and place the specimen into a bag. The surfaces that may have come into contact with the patient can then be wiped clean with an antibacterial/antimicrobial/antiviral wipe and be ready for the next patient within seconds, rather than requiring a complete change of personal protective equipment.
Using lots of care, Nemechek said that he “designed and built the booth as if he or a family member was going to be the ones in there. It’s double sealed and (has) no gaps.”
“Clinically, it (the booth) adds protection in a scary time,” Crilly said. “In the immediate, it makes us safer, which is beyond important. And it wasn’t just a one and done.”
If it didn’t work, Crilly said, they were willing to fix it and make it right, to adjust it or move the gloves or make the shelf bigger, whatever was needed.
Chek Industries, Inc. can manufacture and ship the diagnostic booths anywhere in the country, providing a safer testing environment not only for this current pandemic, but also for any in the future.
Making additional booths to help at other hospitals is something they are looking into, Nemechek said.
Utilizing a diagnostic booth to test patients, rather than requiring providers to constantly change PPE, can greatly reduce the number of disposable masks, gowns, and gloves necessary to do basic tasks like testing and reserve them for direct provider-to-patient critical contact.
“It was an honor for both my brother and I to be involved in this,” Mark Nemechek said. “We’ve seen the issues that the country was having obtaining the masks and gloves because of the shortage, so we were excited to be able to help in this way.”
Providing this tangible help that the Nemechek’s have given, Crilly shared that it’s a “wonderful gift, amazing. I can’t thank them enough. This is a prime example of how we should treat each other all time.”
It’s a “real representation of there is something good coming out of this. Just be helpful all the time.”
