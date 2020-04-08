A sock company in Statesville is doing its part to make health care workers as comfortable as possible.
Thorlos Inc. donated 50 pairs of socks to workers at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Jeff Lawson, the chief consumer advocate for Thorlos Inc., said for every purchase made online, the company was donating a pair of “12-hour shift socks” to health-care workers.
As retail closed and Amazon started prioritizing essential orders, a lack of orders required the Thorlos factory to shut down. Lawson said it would have been simple to apply social distancing standards to the factory if orders had stayed up. As it is, only employees required for security and necessary maintenance are in the factory.
“We’ve got a lot of down time,” Lawson said. “We decided, instead of sitting on our hands, we thought we’d put our socks to use.”
The socks Thorlos is donating are made to be as comfortable as possible through long shifts people spend on their feet, healthcare workers included.
Lawson said the company didn’t know what to expect when it posted its charitable intention on Facebook. Regular customers ordered products and spread the word. The company has received calls from health-care workers wanting to buy pairs for their departments and relatives wanting to buy pairs for family working in hospitals.
The company started the initiative Saturday and has already had 500 online purchases.
As a local company, Thorlos thought it was only right to donate to local health-care workers first. Lawson said he met a handful of workers at Iredell Memorial Tuesday and gave them socks to help them through the long shifts.
As part of the demographic at risk for serious symptoms if he gets COVID-19, Lawson said the trip to give socks to Iredell Memorial was his fourth time out of the house in three-and-a-half weeks.
“When I get to do this, I feel like I’m making a difference against something that causes chaos and worry,” Lawson said.
The more the community helps health-care workers, the more they can focus on their jobs. Lawson said he was thankful to those putting their health at risk to serve the community at large.
“It feels good to have a product that makes a difference,” Lawson said.
