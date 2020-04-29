For those looking for fresh fruits and vegetables, options are starting to expand.
Jenkins Produce Stand on N.C. 115 opened as of Tuesday. Right now, it’s primarily featuring produce from Florida, but local strawberries and other fruits and vegetables will soon be added.
The stand is located in the parking lot of the Coffee Cup diner — and is open, with social distancing and other precautions on hand. Owner Lewis Jenkins is wearing a mask “to protect customers” and hand sanitizers are aplenty. So, too, are potatoes, tomatoes and other vegetables. Flowers in hanging baskets and various honey and jellies are also available.
Jenkins wasn’t concerned about opening in the midst of the pandemic as he planned to be safe. He’s not allowing more than six customers at a time to preserve the social distancing.
“That seems to be working out well,” he said Saturday afternoon as he worked at the stand.
In fact, he says customers seem to be appreciative that he is open — and of what he is offering.
“We didn’t know if it was going to work,” he admits. “I think a lot of people would rather come here than to the store since it’s open air.”
The stand is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Jenkins Produce Stand Facebook page.
