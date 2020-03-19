Several stores in Iredell County are offering preferred business hours for those more at risk of coronavirus infection.
Starting March 24, Walmart stores will have an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers more than 60 years old, according to a news release. The event will happen one hour before the store opens, and includes store pharmacies and Vision Centers. Older customers will have this shopping opportunity until April 28, the release stated.
Stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and stores that open after 7 a.m. will resume normal schedules.
Target, which has a location in Mooresville, announced similar measures Tuesday. The company said it’ll reserve the first hour of business each Wednesday to serve vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with health concerns.
On Thursday morning, Statesville Chief of Police David Addison responded to false information claiming that the city was forcing store closures. He said he received a video of a young woman stating the city would be closing gas stations and grocery stores Friday.
“This type of misinformation creates panic and is irresponsible by the persons posting or sharing this misinformation,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “We continue to ask everyone to check on your neighbors or persons unable to leave the house. When you go to the grocery store, please see if they need anything. We have several groups offering food and services to assist those unable to access necessary resources.”
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified adults 65 and older as being at higher risk of infection.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order last week prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people and encouraged residents to practice social distancing. He also closed all restaurants and bars for dine-in services as of Tuesday.
Several items that have been scant in supermarkets are things like water, toilet paper, bread and cleaning supplies. Many stores are placing limits as to how many of these items customers can purchase.
Iredell County reported two presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
