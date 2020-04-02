NGK Ceramics will be suspending operations at its Mooresville facility, beginning this weekend.
Community Relations Specialist Ashley Golden said the company will be implementing a three-week furlough period between April 5 and April 26. She added the only employees present at the facility during the furlough will be some accounting staff, shipping and receiving and human resource personnel.
The company had already been following state and federal health advisories in trying to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden said.
Earlier in the week, Bobcat manufacturer Doosan in Statesville announced a similar furlough in response to the coronavirus.
NGK Ceramics employs more than 800 people at its facility on Mazeppa Road in Mooresville. The company, headquartered in Japan, specializes in making the honeycomb component in catalytic converters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.