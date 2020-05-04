Randy Marion Automotive donated more than 30,000 gloves to the three hospitals in Iredell County.
Randy Marion Automotive is pleased to donate more than 30,000 gloves to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center and Iredell Memorial Hospital, the company said. “We are proud to support our local hospitals. We sincerely say ‘thank you’ to all the doctors, nurses and staff for all you do to keep our community health and safe,” a statement read.
Jennifer Marion Mills, vice president of Randy Marion Automotive Group, made the presentation to Rose Brandau, chief nursing officer at Davis, Shelley Venable, director of materials management at Lake Norman and Becky Quate, vice president of nursing and patient care services at Iredell Health System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.