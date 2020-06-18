The need for food assistance in Northwest North Carolina has increased significantly as a result of the pandemic.
To help provide food and other essentials to our neighbors in need, Raytheon Technologies has committed $5 million to Feeding America to support local food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.
This donation will be used to support the food bank’s ongoing, aggressive efforts to provide food assistance to seniors, children, and families, including many who are struggling economically through furloughs and layoffs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Prior to COVID-19, one in 1 in 7 Northwest North Carolinians struggled with hunger, including 1 in 5 children,” said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. “Since COVID-19, the food bank’s partner food assistance organization across the region are reporting seeing 40 to 60 percent more new families We are proud to partner with Raytheon Technologies to provide meals for people who are struggling to put food on the tables.”
Raytheon Technologies has a significant presence in North Carolina, and Winston-Salem is the headquarters for its Collins Aerospace interiors business.
The impact of COVID-19 on our communities has been swift and unprecedented,” said Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies. “The communities where our employees live and work are in need, and it’s our responsibility to support our friends and neighbors during this crisis.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is one of 17 Feeding America member food banks receiving donations from Raytheon Technologies.
For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank’s efforts to fight hunger during COVID-19, please visit SecondHarvestNCNC.org/covid-19.
