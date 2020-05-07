The SECU Foundation Board of Directors has announced a $2.5 million grant that has been awarded to the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) Foundation. It aims to assist in efforts to provide increased statewide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is already helping to deliver some much-needed relief to healthcare and human services organizations providing key resources to the medical community, according to a news release.
Since its establishment in 1918 during the Spanish Flu epidemic, the North Carolina Healthcare Association has served as a resource for hospitals, health systems, and healthcare providers to improve the delivery and quality of affordable care.
“The North Carolina Healthcare Association Foundation is exceedingly grateful for SECU Foundation’s support for the COVID-19 response,” said Julia Wacker, senior vice president of the NCHA Foundation. “Our state has been severely impacted by this crisis. We are proud to work with the SECU Foundation to address some of the most urgent needs in rural health and healthcare workforce training and resiliency.”
Major areas of support deemed critical in response to COVID-19, and provided through this grant, include collaboration with North Carolina Area Health Education Centers to provide online training and medical coaching for staff who deliver COVID-19 care outside an area of specialty; personal protective equipment; mental health resilience programs; child care and expanded telehealth services for acute healthcare employees.
“All facets of our state’s healthcare community are working tirelessly to treat and comfort patients and families during this crisis,” stated Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair, in the release. “The North Carolina Healthcare Association has been providing exceptional services to hospitals, medical and care facilities, and health care personnel for years — they have a vast amount of knowledge and experience. We are incredibly proud to partner with their Foundation to provide much needed support to hospitals and medical professionals who are on the front line, courageously fighting this pandemic.”
