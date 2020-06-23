Natalie Ramos lives a full life.
She’s published a book of her poetry, is writing songs and preparing for an album — and now has opened a new business in Troutman. The Sky’s the Limit — a store she and her friends refer to in fun as a mini-Walmart — opened Saturday. Located behind Kat's Patch, the store features unique items for families.
On Saturday, there were gift bags and refreshments laid out for the opening, including a cake sporting the flyer promoting the opening of the store.
Ramos, energetic and enthusiastic, offered a look at the store that she says she got ready in two weeks. The opening area includes a variety of items — each unique as there is only one available — on tables for children and ones for different specific areas. The wall is festively adorned with purses and the corner features a comfortable children’s area with videos playing to entertain youngsters while their parents shop.
She knows what it takes to entertain the younger ones based on her past experience working with Head Start.
Minions stickers adorn the corner, while inspirational signs adorn her office.
That office is a glimpse into the diverse talents of Ramos. There’s business cards she designs as part of her business. A calendar she designed featuring personal photos and the areas of focus of individuals. A signed Fifth Harmony photos is a nod to her musical aspirations. A T-shirt sporting a funny quote showcases another area in which she will delve with her new business.
There’s a room for men to shop and a room for women to shop for clothing and shoes.
On Saturday, as balloons and banners festooned the front of the store to announce the opening, Ramos said she had 10 customers early on — and more walked in throughout a tour of the store.
Her fiancé, Anthony Reed, brought in ice and coolers to help with the refreshments. Music played in the background as customers — all wearing masks — came through the door.
Ramos says that she “had a retail before and because everything was sitting in storage, I wanted to do with that something I love. I wanted to do a business again.”
And now she is. She points out that everything she offers brings a personal touch — just like her attention to the shop. Her philosophy on her merchandise is mirrored in the personality of her shop.
“Everything is unique because I only have one. … I think nobody wants to see everybody in the same clothes,” she said. “When you leave here, you have something special and it’s more intimate.”
