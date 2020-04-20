JS Fiber is staying in business during the coronavirus pandemic by filling orders around the country for hospital pillows.
“We would probably have (had) to cut our hours back ...,” said JS Fiber President Morris Long. “Our other pillow business, hospitality and retail, is way off.”
Now it is work tied to the outbreak that has actually pushed him into overtime.
Retail and hospitality orders were pushed off to August. However, Long said orders started coming in for large amounts of another product JS Fiber provides: hospital pillows.
“We were pretty close to shutting (the stores) down because we weren’t doing anything,” Long said. “I didn’t want to lay them (employees) off.”
The company has filled orders for New York, California and Louisiana. Recently, Canada ordered some pillows as well.
Now, his employees work a little overtime to keep up with demand. JS Fiber receives orders daily. So far, the company has shipped more than 50,000 pillows.
Long said JS Fibers had received similar orders after natural disasters, doing business with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As governments set up temporary hospitals, they have a need for the non-reusable pillows JS Fibers makes.
With some states building temporary hospitals to address the coronavirus pandemic, JS Fibers’ product is in high demand.
Long said he had never experienced anything like the demand generated by the coronavirus.
“We’re fortunate to have the inventory to fill these orders,” Long said.
More inventory has been ordered as well.
The two JS Fibers retail stores have been able to stay open. Long said employees at the store asked if they could sell elastic after several customers requested some. One customer bought 5,000 yards of elastic.
Long said they started selling it with fabric for mask kits customers can make. Demand has been high for these kits. With a limit of 10 customers in the store at a time, there has been a line out the door.
Customers can also buy non-reusable pillows for home use at the retail stores.
“It’s bittersweet. I like it (the generated demand) for the purpose of keeping my employees. I don’t like it for the reason why the orders are being placed,” Long said.
“I hope I don’t have to make pillows again for this situation.”
