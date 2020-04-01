Doosan Bobcat North America announced today a temporary production suspension at its manufacturing facilities.
Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic creating “uncertain business conditions and supply chain disruptions,” the Doosan facility in Statesville will suspend production on Saturday, April 4 and resume operations April 20, the company stated in a news release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt operations and is changing our way of life and how we work together,” stated Doosan Bobcat North American President Mike Ballweber. “We are taking steps to respond to these changes brought on by this unprecedented crisis, as well as protecting our employees and preserving the strength of our businesses.”
The company said it's monitoring inventory levels, and available products should meet current orders and market demand, and it will continue to support dealers and customers during the production suspension.
It added the manufacturer will continue to adhere to state and federal guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus and adjust plans as necessary.
Doosan is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, and operates facilities in that state as well as Minnesota in addition to the Statesville facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.