...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, NORTHEAST GEORGIA AND PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. THE COMBINATION OF WET GROUND AND GUSTY WINDS MAY RESULT IN DOWNED TREES AND ADDITIONAL POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
