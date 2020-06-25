Cartoons
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Roland Hedgepeth lives in a small home in Hickory. Throughout the house are pictures of a smiling young woman and decorations with the word faith.
- Updated
All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Statesville woman.
- Updated
Answering the call to help a child has always been Dr. George Richard “Dick” Rankin’s top priority. That was true first in the educational fie…
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged with stealing candy and a sound system from West Iredell High School.
- Updated
They are from four different high schools in the county — but they all share two things in common.
- Updated
A ninth person has died of coronavirus-related illness in Iredell County.
- Updated
Nearly a week after a man failed to resurface after jumping off a boat, he was found off Point of View Drive.
If you're looking to make some cash on clothing resale platforms, check your closet for brands that have the best resale value.