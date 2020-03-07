CHARLOTTE — Addiction, it has no face. It knows no race, gender or age. It can come in many forms. For some, it’s prescription pills or gambling, and for others it’s street drugs, pornography or any combination.
For Juli Ghazi, it was alcohol.
At the age of 15, she had her first sip. For the next 25 years, she would battle on and off with her addiction. There were always little “knocks at the door” telling her to quit, but she couldn’t.
Although she never hit rock bottom, things spiraled very quickly. Losing her job, being unemployed for 99 weeks and having to go on government assistance still weren’t enough to make her kick the habit.
It was her daughter.
“When my daughter was 10, she told me, “I just want to feel safe with you. I don’t feel safe when you drink,” Ghazi, who now owns Pure Pizza and is a co-owner of Khali Yoga Center, told CharlotteFive.
Through all of the ups and downs, one thing remained constant — her love and connection to yoga. She’s been practicing for over 20 years.
She is now 8 years sober and will soon help host a yoga recovery program at Khali Yoga Center that started in February. Ghazi was approached by Robin Blackwell and Ashley Culler with the idea to host the program at Khali. Blackwell and Culler are trained in the Y12sr program, which provides attendees with a special yoga training aimed at decreasing relapses in communities by pairing it with the 12 steps.
“We are bringing two important parts of my life together,” she said.
Y12SR training
The Y12sr program isn’t new to Charlotte. Creator and founder Nikki Myers will bring the training back to Yoga One for the second time March 13-15. This 24-hour training will be held over the course of 3 days from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
The program has been in existence since 2005 and was started from Myers’ own struggle with addiction. She initially sought treatment in 1987. During that time, she was introduced to the 12 steps, founded a business and even co-authored a patent. Things were looking up.
Eight years later, she relapsed. Just four years after that, it happened again.
Through her own battles, she turned to yoga. She found the healing benefits of yoga coupled with the practical approach of the 12 steps to be the most successful combination.
She now uses her program to teach others how to combine yoga and the 12 steps to help prevent relapses.
The training is held all over the country, and more than 450 Y12sr training sessions have been held since its inception. It is open to not only yoga instructors, but anyone who wants to learn more from Myers. For the Charlotte session, her daughter and granddaughter — both yoga instructors, as well — will make the trip with her to assist her.
Connections between 12-step programs, 8 limbs of yoga
Yoga is all about letting go of your ego and connecting to self. During a 12-step program, attendees are taught that once you let go of your ego, you become your authentic self.
“I had to get real with myself,” Ghazi said. “Yoga was the pathway home back into self.”
Ghazi said during these years of sobriety, the experience on her mat has become even deeper and she just can’t leave it.
It has brought a new network of sober friends that she can connect with beyond the usual coffee dates. For her, the friendships are deep, and it’s like having a secret pact every time they hit the mat. There’s a community and it simply allows the opportunity to be around others — instead of the isolation that can fester with addiction.
“In active addiction, isolation becomes the place to go,” she said. “Yoga is a place to create community. I found I needed that, still need it and will always need it.”
She invites anyone in recovery for any type of addiction to come out to Khali Yoga Center for the classes. The program is free and will be held on Sundays at 6:30 p.m. The weekly gathering will consist of a yoga class followed by a meeting.
“When I got sober, creating a holistic lifestyle was important. Getting out of your own head during recovery can be so hard. With yoga, you’re engaging mind, body and soul and it’s a great place to be mentally.”
Yoga classified as a secondary treatment option
Yoga, acupuncture and other modalities can be effective in recovery when combined with other primary treatment methods, according to Dr. Nathan Carter, owner of Bridge To Integrated Living. But these modalities on their own are not enough.
“These options can be useful, but I haven’t seen as robust recovery as far as it relates to relapse prevention,” Carter said.
Addiction is a brain chemical disparity, not just a willpower thing. This is why many doctors will detox patients with medication first. Additionally, taking a person out of their normal environment and removing any triggers is most helpful, he said.
“Addressing the biological disparities with medication and combining that with changed behaviors gives the best results. If I were to recommend a secondary modality like yoga, I would couple it with a very structured environment to prevent constant triggers.”
