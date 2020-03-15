In an article in Sunday’s paper, answers to questions sent on behalf of Iredell Health System were incorrectly attributed. Those should have been credited to Vice President of Medical Affairs Joseph Mazzola, DO, CPE.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Mayor declares state of emergency for City of Statesville
-
Iredell-Statesville Schools to temporarily move to remote learning on March 23
-
Health Department: First presumptive case of coronavirus in Iredell County
-
Local superintendents to attend regional meeting regarding coronavirus; considering all options
-
Iredell-Statesville Schools aims for more answers on faculty, staff attendance, remote learning after school closure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.