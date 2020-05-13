People can support a local non-profit by attending a drive-in concert featuring local musicians at the I-40 Flea and Farmers Market Saturday from 6-9 p.m.
Julius Hoke, owner of the market and a local DJ, said he got the idea for a drive-in concert after learning about a drive-in theater in Denmark showing a rock concert.
Knowing the area doesn’t have a drive-in theater, Hoke thought he could put the 13 acres he owns and uses for the flea and farmers market to use for a good cause.
Hoke reached out to local musicians and the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children.
Alex Serrano, Josh Perryman, Rodney Millsaps, Brice Reese, Coite Gillion and Dani Kerr agreed to perform for free to raise money for the non-profit.
With bars and other performance venues closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Hoke said times were hard for people in the entertainment business. He’s glad musicians agreed to participate, and he knows they will look forward to performing in front of an audience instead of via live streams online.
“We will encourage people to honk their horns and flash their lights as applause,” Hoke said.
The audience will be limited to 100 cars. Hoke said people have to buy a ticket online before the concert. Tickets are $10 per car. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Hoke said he had to figure out how to transmit the performance to audience members’ radios. He also had to minimize the amount of contact between people. That is why tickets can’t be purchased at the event. He also decided against food vendors at the concert though he encourages people to support a local restaurant before coming by ordering dinner and bringing it to the concert.
Hoke said he thought the event will be sold out. He is already considering organizing more drive-in concerts while other performance venues remain closed. Right now, he thinks there may be a concert every two weeks, featuring a different non-profit every time.
Iredell County Partnership for Young Children Executive Director Lisa Familo said proceeds from the concert would be used to purchase diapers, wipes, formula, thermometers, cleaning supplies and other supplies for early childhood professionals and families in need.
“I loved the concept of a drive-in concert and thought it was such an innovative way to bring our community together to stay connected while supporting COVID relief efforts,”Familo said. “I was incredibly grateful that he thought of the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children as we have been working to support the families and early childhood professionals impacted by this pandemic.”
Familo said, like other non-profits, the partnership has had to cancel or postpone fundraising events. Now, the partnership is trying to continue fundraising through digital means.
“It is at times like this that the very best of humanity emerges,” Familo said. “I could not be more proud to be a part of this community and am grateful for Julius’s creativity and generous spirit!”
