Closed for repairs.
While that may not actually be the case, it serves to sum up the current situation at a number of sites on the Mooresville High School campus usually — at this particular time of year —heavily associated with the bustling spring sports season’s scene.
Completely unavailable and eerily vacant, the MHS combination softball/baseball stadium as well as the school’s Coach Joe Popp Stadium facility are in lockdown mode and totally inaccessible for use.
As of the middle of March, the determination was made that the facilities will be closed until further notice due to the concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association, following the lead of additional athletic-based organizations at both the professional as well as amateur levels, suspended all sports March 13 and affected not only some existing winter sports competition but also included all spring season sports that had just started their schedules.
As it now stands, the suspension will remain in place until at least May 18. At or prior to that time, the NCHSAA will determine if and when the state’s high school spring sports season can continue.
Until that time, no activities associated with school-organized athletics that includes all workouts and practices as well as games can take place. To assure that fact, the near adjacent fields on the MHS campus are padlocked to prevent any action from taking place.
The idleness comes at what is usually one of the busiest segments of the school sports year overall.
The shutdown also means that the girls and boys lacrosse teams, girls and boys track and field programs as well as the girls soccer squad will be prevented from participating in any additional related affairs usually held on the CJPS site that is comprised entirely of a turf playing field.
Meanwhile, neither the Mooresville softball nor its baseball teams will be allowed to step on the facility.
Prior to the mandatory suspension, all of the spring sports programs had made at least one appearance apiece on the homefield locations.
It remains unsure as to whether the current May 18 deadline will also stay in place. It is also unknown as to whether that will provide enough of a window for any sort of scheduled spring sports season to take place.
