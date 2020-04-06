Howard’s Family Farm in Harmony hosted the final day of tulip picking Sunday. Brian Howard, who runs the farm, said they had double the people present as opposed to the farm’s usual last-day crowd. With the state under a stay-at-home order, it’s a unique time for farmers. The crowds were asked to practice the recommended 6-foot social distancing, with families clustered throughout the fields as people came out to support the local agriculture business.
