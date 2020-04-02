Hey, gaming. It’s your time in global history to be a hero.
Much of the entertainment world came to a sudden halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie theaters? Closed. Concert venues? Empty. Sporting events? Canceled or postponed.
People are being encouraged to stay home to stop coronavirus spread. Among entertainment options for the homebound: Reading. Watching television. And gaming.
Once upon a time: Hey, you’re spending too much time playing games and that can’t be good for you.
Now: Stay home and play games because it can help save lives.
A #PlayApartTogether campaign was launched by game makers to urge people to play games and practice social distancing. The initiative was endorsed by Ray Chambers, the World Health Organization’s Ambassador for Global Strategy.
“We’re at a crucial moment in defining outcomes of this pandemic,” Chambers tweeted Saturday. “Game industry companies have a global audience — we encourage all to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distancing, plus other measures will help to flatten the curve and save lives.”
You still probably don’t want to overdose on anything, gaming included, but many people have ramped up their embrace of gaming while in hibernation.
» R.J. Young: “My (Nintendo) Switch has never seen my hands this often.”
» Dallion Turley: “I stopped playing World of Warcraft a month and a half ago. This has brought me back.”
» Eric Bates: “I haven’t had a gaming system in like six years, but I’ve got like three games on my phone now.”
» Linda Callery: “I’m a big Bejeweled Blitz fan. When I need a break from everything, I sit down and play blitz.”
Luke Nagel owns FTW Game Co. stores in Claremore and Pryor. He said he was busy as heck in the days before nonessential businesses were ordered to close. One reason was because kids were out of school with no sports programs to keep them occupied. But it wasn’t just kids who created the “busy.”
“I had guys from the casinos that had not played games in years coming in because they had nothing else to do for three weeks or more,” Nagel said.
Customers also visited the stores to stock up on movies and reading material. But more than ever, it’s game time.
Telecom company Verizon announced in mid-March that it had seen a 75% increase in gaming during peak hours compared to the week prior. Gamer and Tulsa World staffer Anna Codutti said last week that some of the servers on World of Warcraft were so busy there was a login queue at peak times and guilds were enjoying higher-than-usual attendance even for weekday raids.
Saif Khan is the co-chair of Name Your Game Expo, a gaming event that debuted last year in Broken Arrow. There are plans to stage a sequel, but that’s a story for another day.
Right now, he’s here to answer questions related to gaming and its place in current events. He said staying in contact with friends and family, even if it’s just online, is one of the best ways to cope with the world right now, “and gaming is one of the best ways to bring us together.”
First, an introduction: Khan was introduced to gaming during his childhood. He grew up next to a radiator shop, and the owner’s kids — his friends — had video game consoles. They played video games together. Then an arcade game came to a nearby convenience store and later on became “game on” for him at Fun House Arcade near Woodland Hills Mall.
Asked about the role of gaming as an entertainment option during this stay-at-home period in history, Khan said, “I think that the younger you go, the higher percentage of people are already gamers anyway. But for the older generations and the people that are just not that much into it, I think they are reaching out to their friends and talking to them. I’ve seen a lot of conversations happening where people are going to friends and talking about, ‘What was that game again?’ or ‘How do I get that download?’ People are getting involved.”
A person can watch only so much TV before feeling the urge for activity. Gaming is at least interactive.
“And there’s that feeling of accomplishment, too,” Khan said. “A lot of people like the grind. They enjoy getting on a game with friends and leveling up characters and exploring dungeons. There are things you can do through gaming that don’t compare when it comes to Netflix.”
The gaming tree has many branches — console and PC games, mobile games that can be played on phones, board games, collectible card games and pen-and-paper RPGs (role-playing games). If you’re hunkered down with a core group of friends or family members, it may be time to get reacquainted with traditional board games.
For those who have never made the jump into other types of gaming, is it possible to quickly coach them up to get them game-ready?
“A lot of the games have tutorials,” Khan said. “They are going to walk you through, step-by-step. If you’re playing a video game, the controls might be the biggest thing — getting the controller down or understanding the keyboard and mouse because that will be the biggest barrier to entry.
“If you’re wanting to try an RPG and were ever in drama class or joked around acting with your friends, that’s just real life as a character; you are just playing a part. Those tabletop games could be easier to get into, and a good DM (dungeon master) or GM (game master) can create a character sheet and hand it to you and say, ‘Well, you are really good at this, but you suck at that. OK, now play it out.’ So there is a wide variety.”
Is there a game for almost everyone? Khan said the people you don’t expect to get into gaming usually get into it through mobile games like Words With Friends and the Candy Crush games.
“Those are games that, while hardcore gamers may not consider them games, those are the games I think of when I think of the masses,” he said.
Khan said there is a learning curve with games like League of Legends, and first-person shooter games might be too violent for some, but video games and tabletop RPGs are the kinds of games that draw in a lot of people
“They love the exploration,” he said.
“I can’t say Dungeons & Dragons is good for everybody, but I think everybody should play it once because there is that element of picking a class and building a character and then playing that character out. There is a certain kind of magic to it that you just don’t run into every day. And until you have done it once, you don’t really know what you are missing.”
Khan added that games are so diverse and zpeople are so diverse, so finding one you really enjoy is quite an experience.
Has he ratcheted up the time he spends gaming? He said he has been playing a lot of League of Legends and a game called Teamfight Tactics.
“It has been out since June of last year on PC, but since the mobile release, there are even more people playing it,” he said. “I was one of those that went ahead and got in on mobile since auto chess games are new. I only play a few mobile games off and on, so, for me, I definitely wanted to try it out and it’s been fun.”
Khan recommends okgamers.com/groups for finding local gamers online. He said there are a lot of groups on that list that have gone online, creating virtual events. Oklahoma Gamers on Facebook is also regularly updated with local gamers sharing their stream links to watch gaming.
———Mike Steely is a morning radio sports talk show host in Oklahoma City. There are no live athletic events for him to watch because the sports world, like the rest of the world, has been paused.
In the meanwhile, he has invested himself more than ever before into gaming.
Fortnite is Steely’s game of choice, and he said he probably spent five hours playing a couple of Saturdays ago. He woke up in the wee hours (“sleeping in for me is 4 a.m.”) and didn’t want to disturb his wife, so he headed to his gaming room and played until 9 a.m. He said he has played an hour — maybe two — every day during the era of social distancing.
“It’s just good relief, man,” he said. “It’s a fun stress reliever.”
Who knows how long staying at home will continue to be the norm? Steely said he would be in big trouble if he didn’t have a PlayStation 4, a go-to source for movies and games, Fortnite included.
“I have become a senior champion by the way,” he said. “I call myself one. I don’t know how many 56-year-old men are playing, but I would say I’ve got to be in the top 1% of the 56-year-old crowd.”
A big part of the appeal is the social aspect. From the comfort of his home, Steely can play with his 9-year-old nephew in California and his radio show listeners.
“What’s really different about (gaming) now is with these headsets and with Wi-Fi and everything, it’s like running around playing a game with your buddies,” he said.
“It’s kind of like a Zoom meeting or something. You are just playing a video game. You are talking and running around and playing this game and saying, ‘Hey, what’s going on? How are you guys dealing with the situation?’ As much as anything else, it’s interaction.”
Steely said he can see why kids are addicted to Fortnite because he’s a kid at heart and because the game keeps you challenged every day.
“If you complete so many challenges, you get one of the characters, so it keeps you coming back to the game because you are always trying to unlock something,” he said.
One reason why Steely invested in a PS4 is he was a gamer a long time ago. He used to play the football video game Tecmo Bowl and can attest that it was darn near illegal if you had Bo Jackson on your team. He hadn’t played games in a long time before getting the PS4, but he figures it’s good medicine.
“I’ve kind of got a history of Alzheimer’s in my family,” he said. “I don’t know if this is accurate or not, but I thought I had read somewhere that (it helps stave it off) if you are engaging your brain and you are making decisions and you have to make quick decisions and those kind of things. That was my excuse anyway to go back and get a PS4. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it does force you to make a lot of decisions and strategy. If you play strategically like I do, instead of going out there like Rambo, it kind of keeps you on your toes a little bit, especially when you are playing against these kids who will just demolish you. I outsmart them though, believe it or not.”
Staying home and playing games has never been smarter.
Tulsa World staffer and Prairie Nerds blogger/podcaster Chris Moore was asked for gaming recommendations.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch) — Tired of being stuck in isolation? Plan an island getaway where you can build and furnish a house, catch bugs and even virtually hang out with your friends. You can be social while still social distancing in the real world.
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) — This remake of the 1993 game from Game Boy sets the hero Link on an island adventure as he quests to awaken the legendary Wind Fish.
Super Mario Maker series: (Nintendo Switch) — If you have run through all the levels the Super Mario Bros. series has to offer, then why not make a few levels of your own? Build levels using templates from several Mario Bros. games and upload them for others to play and play user-created levels from others from around the world.
IF YOU ARE INSIDE WITH FAMILY
Dungeons & Dragons (Tabletop roleplaying) — If you are fortunate enough to be stuck inside with family members, put pencil to paper, roll dice and go on an epic quest of magic and fantastic creatures. Use your imagination and the free core rule set at dndbeyond.com from the iconic role playing game and traverse dungeons with a party of adventurers. ?
