...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. AREAS ROUGHLY EAST OF HIGHWAY 25 IN SOUTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&