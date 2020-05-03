RALEIGH — Even as emergency managers across North Carolina continue to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, they’re planning for the beginning of a potentially intense hurricane season.
And if a hurricane hits while a viral disease is still circulating among the population, it will present a challenge unlike any the state has seen before.
Rep. Carson Smith, a Pender County Republican, is used to planning for hurricanes. He oversaw the response to Hurricanes Fran and Floyd as Pender County’s emergency services director from 1994 to 2002, and he was the county’s sheriff during Hurricane Florence.
But Smith hadn’t ever responded to a pandemic, until late March when Pender County hired him as its interim emergency services director.
“Forest fires, hurricanes, we’ve seen it,” Smith said. “We’ve had some times where you get to feeling pretty low, and you get times where you think life will never get back to normal,” said Smith.
“And sure, after a hurricane the landscape will look a little different, but things eventually get back to normal,” Smith said in an interview with The News & Observer. “And they’ll get back to normal after this, too.”
Still, Smith and other emergency managers said, every part of responding to a hurricane will be more difficult with coronavirus looming: evacuation orders, opening shelters, bringing in aid groups, helping residents rebuild.
It is, after all, a disease for which the best protection is staying as far away from other people as possible.
“Everything about disaster response requires us to be within close proximity,” said Samantha Montano, an assistant professor in the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s emergency management department who has studied the response to Hurricane Katrina and to flooding in East Texas.
“You have to put the most immediate threat first, and in the case of a hurricane, that kind of takes precedent over a pandemic. You incorporate social distancing as much as you can, but if you need to do search and rescue, you need to do search and rescue.”
Season starts June 1
Emergency managers should also have second thoughts about relying on outside communities for help, because they may not be available due to the pandemic, Montano said.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and experts forecast that warm temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean likely mean an above-average number of storms this year. A Colorado State forecast predicted 16 named storms this year, with eight becoming hurricanes and four reaching at least Category Three, the threshold for a “major hurricane.”
In 2019, the 18 named storms outpaced the Colorado State team’s 13-storm prediction. The forecast predicted five hurricanes; there were actually six. The 2018 prediction was close, with the predictions of 14 named storms and seven hurricanes each coming one short of the actual number.
A N.C. State University professor’s forecast predicted 18 to 22 named storms this year, above the 14-storm average from 1995 to 2019. Lian Xie, a professor of atmospheric dynamics and marine meteorology, also predicted three to five major hurricanes.
Mike Sprayberry, North Carolina’s emergency management director, said he’s heard about those forecasts but told The News & Observer that “we don’t pay attention to those predictions much.”
“We say that one hurricane is all it takes, so we have to be prepared and ready for whatever type of hazard or threat comes to our state.”
Evacuation orders
When a hurricane is bearing down on the coast, cities and counties often declare voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders. During Hurricane Florence, at least seven coastal counties did just that.
Deciding when and whether to issue an evacuation order will be more challenging this year, said Edward Conrow, Brunswick County’s emergency services director. Florence hit Brunswick hard, with swollen rivers and streams effectively splitting the county into three.
“We’ll have to really think hard, if we’re still in this dynamic of the COVID-19 virus and we have it spread in areas,” Conrow said. “It’s the risk versus reward. Where do we move people to? ... That may put people in harm’s way.”
Another concern, Conrow added, is that more residents may not heed evacuation orders this year, even if they are declared. Many who flee the storm stay with family or friends at inland locations. This year, those who would typically offer shelter may not want visitors due to the pandemic.
Caela O’Connell, an anthropology professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, studied evacuation decisions in Texas during Hurricane Harvey.
More residents staying put, O’Connell said, is likely to put more people at risk from a storm itself and further stretch emergency resources. But with unemployment levels spiking and the pandemic’s impact ricocheting throughout the economy, fewer people may be able to afford hotel rooms or other unplanned evacuation expenses.
“If you take the pandemic into account, people’s finances are more strapped and people don’t know where it’s safe to go,” O’Connell said. “And if they don’t know where it’s safe to go and they don’t have as many resources to do it on, I think we will find a much greater number of people who find it difficult to evacuate safely.”
So teaching people how to shelter in place safely will become more important, O’Connell said. That would include things like knowing how to turn a home’s power off to avoid being electrocuted in floodwaters, and knowing what supplies to pack in an emergency kit that might have to last for a week.
SHELTERING DURING A PANDEMIC
Sprayberry said that while there is not yet a set plan for shelter, empty dormitories and classrooms could be an option if a storm hits before classes start again.
“You can’t just have people in a big shelter in a congregant mass, so how are we going to keep them separated? ... We’ve been thinking about the vacant university where you can put people in dormitories, or put people in schools and you can separate them in classrooms,” Sprayberry said. “It’s a tough call.”
During Hurricane Florence, the American Red Cross helped operate 172 shelters in North Carolina, with 79 shelters opened during last year’s Hurricane Dorian. Three days after Florence hit, as floodwaters rose, the Red Cross’ shelters housed 11,500 people in North Carolina, according to a press release.
Like the state, the Red Cross would first explore vacant spaces such as hotels and dorms if a hurricane were to come ashore, said Sam Rodgers, the regional disaster program officer for the American Red Cross serving Eastern N.C. Other options would include outdoor spaces such as campgrounds, Rodgers added.
If those options were unavailable, Rodgers said, the Red Cross would expand the individual space for evacuees from 40 to 60 feet to 110 feet per person.
“You’re almost cutting your capacity in half, so we’re going through the shelters that are available and just getting a sense of what that shelter looks like,” Rodgers said, later adding, “Our hope is that we’re able to find either non-congregate solutions or alternate solutions before we ever reach that.”
Robeson County’s plans for sheltering in the midst of a pandemic would include adding spaces specifically designated for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, according to an email from Emily Jones, the county’s spokeswoman. The county would also:
— provide hand sanitizer that anyone entering and exiting the shelter would be required to use.
— provide cleaning supplies that evacuees would be required to use to clean their space daily.
— require everyone to wear personal protective equipment at all times.
— check shelter residents daily.
— space shelter residents at least six feet apart.
— provide dividers like clear shower curtains between families.
Like Robeson, other counties are exploring the likely need to add shelters due to social distancing. In Brunswick, the county uses its three high schools as shelters. With social distancing and other precautions in effect this year, Conrow said, it is possible that additional schools would be used.
Pender, Smith said, typically sees its largest shelter population at the beginning of a storm, as people hide from the wind. Historically, those people have stayed in the hallways of the county’s shelter-designated schools before moving into gymnasiums once winds die down. This year, Smith said, it is possible that shelter-goers would stay in classrooms to remain socially distant.
“After that, I don’t think it will be as big (of a challenge) to keep the distancing between people,” Smith said.
Craven County may take a different approach, said Stanley Kite, the longtime emergency services director for Craven County, potentially opting not to offer local shelters this hurricane season and instead depending on the state to offer more socially distanced options inland.
“We would have no way to test, monitor or control the flow of people to separate the sick from the ones who are not sick. I think out of good logic, most citizens would not want to go to a congregant shelter,” Kite said.
Responding to the disaster
Emergency operations centers are typically cramped during hurricanes, with pods of officials tightly grouped to quickly address problems. Those same conditions, though, now present a chance for COVID-19 to take hold.
In Pender County, Smith said, emergency management officials have operated virtually throughout the pandemic. But during a hurricane, the county would potentially quarantine officials who seemed sick, conferencing them into the room where the rest of the response team was located.
“We’re contemplating Skype, UberConference, whatever you want to use just so we don’t cross the two disasters together by getting folks in the emergency operations center sick,” Smith said. But that plan could potentially be disrupted by storm-related internet outages, he added.
On the state level, Sprayberry said, it is likely that this hurricane season will see fewer outside resources come to North Carolina if a storm does make landfall. The state emergency management department has seven search and rescue teams, seven hazmat teams and helicopter rescue teams.
“We’re going to be stretched thin, there’s no doubt about it. ... Other states are going to be loathe to share resources because most people have been working pretty hard for a while now, and they’ve got their own problems,” Sprayberry said. “I’m thinking we would get through it.”
After a storm passes, a flock of aid workers descends on the impacted areas, from nonprofits offering food and supplies to contractors clearing away debris. In Pender, Smith said, the power line crews are a crucial part of the recovery from any storm.
“They kind of live out of vehicles, they live close together,” Smith said. “So we’re thinking, are there places that would be more suitable to bring them in and let them do social distancing?”
The county, Smith added, has started to identify schools or, more preferably, vacant county buildings that could be used to house those crews.
Volunteer disaster response organizations would likely look for ways to help even with fewer hands-on personnel, said O’Connell, the UNC professor.
“We will see people trying to figure out how to respond in pandemic-appropriate ways, but of course we’re not going to see people on a plane or a large tour bus to come distribute trailers full of supplies. That reality can’t co-exist with our current virus needs, which makes it a really scary time,” O’Connell said.
The Red Cross is one of those groups that has tried to shift as much of its response virtual as it can. After Florence, the Red Cross brought more than 3,500 people — largely volunteers — to impacted areas. Such a response would not happen this year, said Barry Porter, the regional CEO for the Red Cross serving Eastern N.C.
“This is going to be a much more local event,” Porter said.
Up and down the coast, emergency managers know they are likely going to have less outside help this year. Both Brunswick’s Conrow and Craven’s Kite acknowledged that emergency management agencies throughout the country are stretched thin, particularly because there’s no predictable end date for the pandemic.
“It’s going to be a challenging season,” said Conrow. “Hopefully we get by with no hurricanes, but that’s very hopeful and we can’t control that.”
