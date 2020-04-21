Iredell County is now reporting 93 cases of coronavirus, local officials reported Tuesday morning.
Three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, the Iredell County Health Department reported. The department is not currently reporting recovery numbers.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions. The location of those regions has changed. An updated map separates the northern and central portions of the county with Interstate 40.
The county health department previously separated the regions by ZIP code.
“For mapping purposes, the boundary between the north and central regions has been revised to utilize the physical geographic boundary of Interstate 40,” the county health department stated. “The north region is now the area north of Interstate 40, while the central region is that area south of Interstate 40.”
This mapping began Monday, shifting some of the coronavirus cases from the north to central.
As of Tuesday morning, the north has 10 cases, central has 25 and south has 58.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is now split between the north and central with the new mapping.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For the age ranges of those infected in the county, 1% are 17 and under, 14% are 18 to 24, 33% are 25 to 49, another 31% are 50 to 64, and 21% are 65 or older.
Females account for 53% of cases in the county.
The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina increased to 6,951 as of Tuesday morning, with 93 out of 100 counties reporting cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. The coronavirus-related death total is 213.
The number of reported cases in the state was 6,764 Monday and the known death total was 179. There is no reported number of cases in recovery.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 83,331 tests, officials reported, and there are 427 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Among neighboring counties, as of Tuesday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,245 cases. It has 31 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 216 cases and five reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 254 cases and 13 deaths.
Catawba has 43 cases and one death. Davie has 24 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 21 cases. Yadkin has 11 cases and one death. Wilkes has five cases and one death. Alexander has three cases.
