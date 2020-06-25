Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 18-24

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 18-24. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 18» Maurice Dennard Jacobs Jr., 27 of Hull Street, Statesville, three counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of identity theft and one count each of robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon and breaking and/or entering $285,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jonathon Tyler Bennett, 25, homeless, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Spring Marie Fassett, 29, homeless, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Sheldon Mark Long, 30, of Whites Farm Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine, and fugitive from justice, $70,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Daniel Lawrence Brockett Jr., 32, of Woodhaven Drive, Statesville, six counts of breaking and/or entering and four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jonathon Lee Clinkscales, 38, of Saye Place, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Destiny Bishoff Babo, 39, of Hickory, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 19» Harvey Alvin Dean, 65, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
June 20» Kendra Nicole Mills, 30, of Lincolnton, food nutrition fraud, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Lenard Thomas Blackwell, 34, of Winston-Salem, fugitive from justice, $8,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Jason Elihue Millsaps, 24, of Bess Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Cory Elijah Moretz, 32, of Charlotte, possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Conner Shane Stillson, 23, of East Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Michael Jordan Ross, 24, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» James Richard Lail, 39, of Sky Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Iris Wakita Powers, 29, of Kannapolis, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Demond Carter, 45, of Gastonia, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 21» Malik Sha’ron Sturgis, 21, of South Meeting Street, Statesville, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, interfering with an electronic device and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $140,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Morgan Michelle Crump, 28, of Chesapeake, Virginia, six counts of attempt and conspiracy; penalties and one count of DWI, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Darris Anthony Knox, 41, of Cove View Drive, Mooresville, stalking, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Rashard Jumel Propst, 32, of Selma Drive, Mooresville DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 22» Tom Oxendine Jr., 48, of Newton Drive, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault and probation violation, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Alan Jamal Ward, 24, of Shinnville Road, Mooresville, possession of burglary tools, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s office.
» Jessalynn Winter Cook, 21, of Lincolnton, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Rusty Shane Ray, 31, of Mohler Lane, Statesville, altering/destroying/removing serial number of firearm, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jeffrey Daniel Watson, 40, no address listed, financial transaction card fraud, $800 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
» Carl James Broyles, 43, of Barnhardt Loop, Mooresville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Rodolfo Duran-Aguilar, 32, of Atlanta, DWI, $1,000 bond, N.C. Wildlife.
» Maranda Lynn Pridemore, 28, of Barberry Drive, Statesville, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 23» Sean James Schutt, 22, of Pine Street, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department,
» Freddie Lee Daye III, 30, of Mahogany Lane, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Leigh Ann Bennett, 47, of Bethlehem Road, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Kobi Lowell Brown, 21, of Mocksville Highway, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Adam Lee Jones, 29, of Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Robert Andrew Harman, 44, of Grayson Park Road, Statesville, DWI, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department,
June 24» Sammie Ashton Stephenson, 23, of Huntersville, possession of marijuana, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Charles Richard Hemric, 26, of Jonesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and DWI, $12,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol
» Eduardo Madjeed Cordova, 18, of Brown Ridge Lane, Mooresville, possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal instruction or local jail, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Melvin Anibal Martinez, 43, of Russell Street, Statesville, indecent liberties with children, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Steven Ermonteugene Blunt, 33, of Kannapolis, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.