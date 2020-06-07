Operations appear to have been halted at both IHOPs in Iredell County.
Known for its breakfast offerings, the franchise has restaurants in Mooresville and Statesville. On Thursday, both locations were listed as closed each day of the week, the company’s website indicated. Phone calls to each location were met with a disconnected number.
IHOPs in Huntersville and Kannapolis were listed in a similar manner.
The Hickory Daily Record previously reported the sole IHOP in Hickory closed in late April.
IHOP did not immediately respond to requests for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.