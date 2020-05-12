The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 26-May 2. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

Mark Lambert to Lisa Burchette

Tanya Krueger to David Voth

Elena Shirley to Javier Baiges

Jacolia Harrison to Steven Smith

Juliet Sitler to Christopher Holland

Marcy Garcia to Nephtaly Bautista Islas

Michael Davis to Claudia Cosker

Carol Torrez-Valle to Clara Chavez Duarte

Amanda Ames to Glenn Mathes

Jennifer Hix to Lee Greer

Willie McCombs Sr. to Sadie Caldwell

Paul Luffman to Joyce Williams

Caroline Emmons to Robert Zaney

Christopher Sanders to Desiree Bowers

Jay Rumple to Ashley Clarke

Wilber Gutierrez to Maria Sanchez Lopez

Jesse Walker to Tracy Stimpson

Kimberly Anderson to James Head

Carlton Price to Laura Anglin

Goethe Marsh III to Britt Wilson

Philip Smith to Caroline Gembs

Collin Books to Tareyn McKenzie

Alecia Whetstone to Timothy Chavel

