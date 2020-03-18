The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 8-14. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

Clyde Eller Jr. to Scottie Blackburn

Nicholas Stephens to Elizabeth Upright

Coty Wiggins to Kizzy Forney

Mariah Lee to Glenn Turman II

Thomas Wilcox to Ashton Harrington

Tiffany Cureton to Chris Squires

Amanda Jones to Montana David

Donald Minish Jr. to Elisa Dugan

Daniel Linke to Christa Johnston

Kristen Tucker to Nathan Vanauken

Kodi Bradshaw-Sias to Katelyn Barnette

Katie Thompson to Clark Dotson Jr.

Iretta Stiltner to Mohammad Alhawwari

Maribeth Willis to Nigel Howard Jr.

Tammy Miller to Mark Kincaid

Nicole Vickers to Michael Uptain

Vernell Durham to Hannah Conti

Joshua Connell to Jessica Ferretiz

Ryan Brouillard to Becca-Jo Easley

Tracay Kistler to Caleb Krizan

Timothy Lippard to Caroline Rader

Angela Springs to Walter Brown

Brandon Cline to Cindi Herr

William Mahaffey to Krista Weatherman

Lisha Farley to John Wines

Long Chang to Karen Yang

Taylor Daniel to Lauren Moye

Jameson Humphrey to Caroline Kerrigan

Tanya Kelley to Jay Graham

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.