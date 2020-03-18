The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 8-14. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.
Clyde Eller Jr. to Scottie Blackburn
Nicholas Stephens to Elizabeth Upright
Coty Wiggins to Kizzy Forney
Mariah Lee to Glenn Turman II
Thomas Wilcox to Ashton Harrington
Tiffany Cureton to Chris Squires
Amanda Jones to Montana David
Donald Minish Jr. to Elisa Dugan
Daniel Linke to Christa Johnston
Kristen Tucker to Nathan Vanauken
Kodi Bradshaw-Sias to Katelyn Barnette
Katie Thompson to Clark Dotson Jr.
Iretta Stiltner to Mohammad Alhawwari
Maribeth Willis to Nigel Howard Jr.
Tammy Miller to Mark Kincaid
Nicole Vickers to Michael Uptain
Vernell Durham to Hannah Conti
Joshua Connell to Jessica Ferretiz
Ryan Brouillard to Becca-Jo Easley
Tracay Kistler to Caleb Krizan
Timothy Lippard to Caroline Rader
Angela Springs to Walter Brown
Brandon Cline to Cindi Herr
William Mahaffey to Krista Weatherman
Lisha Farley to John Wines
Long Chang to Karen Yang
Taylor Daniel to Lauren Moye
Jameson Humphrey to Caroline Kerrigan
Tanya Kelley to Jay Graham
