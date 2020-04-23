Iredell County reported its fourth coronavirus-related death Thursday afternoon.
The individual had underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus, the Health Department stated in a news release. In order to protect the families’ privacy, it stated that no further information about this individual will be released.
The number of cases in the county is now 98, the Iredell County Health Department reported.
Of those 98, 53 people are assumed or estimated to have recovered, the health department indicated. Five people are hospitalized and 36 are isolated at home. Thursday is the first day the county has released recovery figures.
The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina increased to 7,608 as of Thursday morning, with 93 out of 100 counties reporting cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. The coronavirus-related death total was 253 as of the 11 a.m. report Thursday.
The number of reported cases in the state was 7,220 Wednesday and the known death total was 242. There is no reported number of cases in recovery.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 96,185 tests, officials reported. There are 486 people currently hospitalized in the state in relation to COVID-19.
The Iredell County Health Department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
This mapping began Monday, shifting some of the coronavirus cases from the north to central regions.
As of Thursday afternoon, the north has 10 cases, central has 28 and south has 60.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For the south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
For the age ranges of those infected in the county, 1% are 17 and under, 13% are 18 to 24, 32% are 25 to 49, another 35% are 50 to 64, and 19% are 65 or older.
Females account for 53% of cases in the county.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,362 cases. It has 33 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 231 cases and six reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 290 cases and 16 deaths.
Catawba has 46 cases and one death. Davie has 24 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 24 cases.
Yadkin has 11 cases and one death. Wilkes has eight cases and one death. Alexander has four cases.
