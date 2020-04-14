The Iredell County Health Department reported its second death related to coronavirus.
“The individual had underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19,” the health department stated in a news release Tuesday morning.
To protect the privacy of the individual’s family, the department indicated it will not release any additional information.
The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 71 in Iredell County as of Tuesday afternoon, the health department reported.
The number of cases in the county on Monday was 69, the department reported.
Statewide, cases of coronavirus increased to 5,024 Monday, with 93 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. The death total is 108, the NCDHHS reported.
The number of reported cases in the state was 4,816 Monday and the known death total was 86.
State DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen spoke somberly of the 100-death milestone Tuesday, and said it was unclear if the daily increase in deaths and hospitalizations had reached a peak, The Associated Press reported.
But Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that social-distancing directives, in particular the March 30 stay-at-home order, have helped blunt the spread of the virus and prevented hospitals from being overrun. For example, Cohen said, the number of days that it takes to double the number of cases is increasing.
“That tells us that we’re slowing the rate of acceleration and it tells us that all the hard work we’re doing to stay at home is working,” Cohen told reporters Tuesday, adding she was “mildly optimistic.” For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.
Restaurants and bars still are only allowed to offer drive-thru or takeout. The current stay-at-home order, which directs non-essential businesses to shut down, expires April 29, the AP reported.
“The better we can do right now in these two weeks, the more we can stay at home, the more we can flatten this curve, the more we would be able to ease restrictions going into the month of May,” Cooper said Monday.
That’s not soon enough for businesses that are shuttered or can only partially operate. Many are in need of cash infusions to keep paying their bills or displaced employees, the AP reported.
Around 100 people who want Cooper to ease or lift the stay-at-home order held a midday rally Tuesday in a parking lot near the Executive Mansion and Legislative Building.
They dispersed after repeated warnings by Raleigh police that they were violating the order against mass assemblies. One woman who didn’t leave was led away by officers, her wrists bound by plastic ties. Many held placards with the word “#ReopenNC,” a reference to a Facebook group that counts about 28,000 online members. They say people vulnerable to the virus can be protected without shutting down the entire state economy, the AP reported.
“How is it that you can buy liquor and that’s considered essential, but petitioning your government is not?” asked Dennis Burgard of Jacksonville a real estate company owner. Alcoholic Beverage Control stores can remain open under the stay-at-home order.
Cooper said Monday that his administration was talking to both health officials and business leaders about how to reopen the economy without allowing the virus to surge.
Almost 580,000 initial unemployment benefit claims have been filed with the state in the last four weeks, with 87% of the people who filed listing COVID-19 as their reason, the Division of Employment Security says. About $101 million in federal and state benefits have been sent out, the division said Tuesday.
A state House subcommittee looking at economic issues recommended Tuesday that the legislature give $25 million to the North Carolina Golden LEAF Foundation to extend its small-business loan program to aid struggling owners. Golden LEAF already is putting $15 million toward the initiative. Another measure would ensure that taxpayers aren’t charged interest on payments originally due April 15 but which have been pushed back to July, the AP reported.
The General Assembly convenes in two weeks, and lawmakers are working through a laundry list of funding requests and law changes in response to the global pandemic.
More local COVID-19 coverageThe Iredell County Health Department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions in the county: north, central and south.
As of Tuesday morning, north has 14 cases, central has 13 and south has 44.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For those who have tested positive in the county as of Tuesday afternoon, 17% of the cases are in the 18-24 age range, 32% are in the 25-49 age range, 37% are in the 50-64 age range, and 14% are among those 65 and older.
Females accounted for 51% of the cases.
The county health department updates the number of coronavirus cases daily, Monday through Friday.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 65,039 tests, officials reported.
There are 418 people currently hospitalized in the state with the disease, up from 313 Sunday.
The state updates reported COVID-19 cases daily.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 993 cases. It has 14 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 190 cases and three reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 201 cases and three deaths. Catawba has 35 cases and one death. Davie has 22 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 15 cases and Yadkin has 11. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has three cases.
