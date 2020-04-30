FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth gestures towards a race car as he walks with his family before unveiling the car during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C. Kenseth had the best summer of his life last year, when he traveled with his wife and four daughters, made his first visit to Europe and took up marathon running. It was a blissful retirement, yet he gave it up this week when he agreed to return to NASCAR as the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson. At 48, he will be the oldest driver in the field when racing resumes. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)