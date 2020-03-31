The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a convenience store March 17.
Around 10:12 p.m., a man wielding a knife demanded money at the Circle K located at 354 S. Main St.
The MPD reported in a news release that the man was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored ski mask. He fled on foot toward Main Street and Wilson Avenue.
There were no injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact Detective Quinn with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or call the Mooresville-South Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056 and submit a tip anonymously.
