With COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing in North Carolina, our daily lives have come to a grinding halt.
Businesses, schools and sit-down restaurants are closed. Grocery stores are struggling to meet the increased demand for hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other essential items.
But school closings are causing some of the most significant impacts. When Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all K-12 schools closed March 14 for at least two weeks, that had profound implications for not just students but also for parents. With children staying at home, some parents are struggling to find supervision. It is also difficult for students who may not have access to the Internet or electronic devices to complete their assignments.
College students, like myself, are also severely impacted by school closings. Universities across the state have shut down, mandating virtual instruction to last for the remainder of the spring semester. Virtual instruction, while ensuring that students can complete their semesters, creates problems for some courses.
Journalism students face unique challenges since so much of our instruction is done in-person and requires hands-on learning. While UNC-Chapel Hill is doing the best it can to transition classes to a virtual environment, it is challenging to offer reporting and audio journalism classes without the necessary equipment. However, some theory-driven courses such as Media Law are much easier to implement in a virtual environment since those courses do not require as much hands-on learning.
It is also difficult for science, graduate and nursing students to conduct research, experiments and engage in clinical settings without the necessary equipment. How can we expect nursing students to finish their courses without clinical experience?
The UNC System and Duke University have instructed all students to leave residential halls, with only a few students allowed to remain on campuses with extraordinary circumstances. Several schools in The UNC System have also postponed Spring Commencement ceremonies. This is obviously a massive blow to excited seniors and their families.
Study abroad programs have also been greatly impacted, with all spring programs canceled. Some students were in China, South Korea and Japan. With those programs canceled first, these students were ordered to return to their home campuses before colleges closed their doors. Upon returning, they faced significant challenges with registering for courses because the semester was already in progress. Seniors, especially, had the most substantial problems because not being able to register for classes means not graduating on time.
We will get through this pandemic, but it is going to require everyone working together. The ongoing crisis presents a rare opportunity for politicians to reach bipartisan agreements to tackle COVID-19. And when public officials ask you to avoid large crowds and to stay at home as much as possible— listen! It may be inconvenient, but we must stop the spread of this virus so we do not become the next Italy when the virus peaks here in a few weeks.
