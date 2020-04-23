HEALTHCAREfirst has named Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) a Hospice Honors Elite recipient — one of only nine programs in North Carolina and 78 in the United States to achieve such a ranking. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
“In the midst of these uncertain times we have all faced in recent weeks, it is truly humbling to receive this recognition,” said HPCIC President and CEO Terri Phillips.
“Our nurses, social workers, chaplains, aides, medical providers, support staff and volunteers all contribute to the quality care we provide each day through their dedication to our mission and to those we serve.”
The mission of HPCIC is to honor life by providing extraordinary care with comfort, compassion and dignity to patients, families and communities. In the surveys caregivers complete, many express how dedication to that mission helped them in a difficult time.
“My hospice nurses were amazing. They were caring, patient and did all they could to prepare me for what would be the greatest challenge of my life: to get my husband through his passing. The nurse that spent time with me the day my husband died was like an angel to me,” one caregiver wrote.
“My family was very thankful for all the wonderful care my mother received and for the support and caring shown to us. All members of her team were outstanding. I cannot imagine how difficult this time in our lives would have been without the support of hospice,” another caregiver shared.
The Hospice Honors awards were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2018 through September 2019.
Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions.
“We are excited to recognize the 2020 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, executive vice president of services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”
