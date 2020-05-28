Matthew Baruch to Samantha Owen

Nicholas Bailey to Jordan Carter

Amanda Jones to Montana David

Stacy Skeans to Heather Heilman

Ciera Murrell to Sean Tutt

Joslin Currie to Craig Pearch

Kayla Dejarnette to Matthew Gibson

Kyla Clark to Darius Irvin

Garrett Sizemore to Emily Delongchamp

Shawn Staten to Samantha Beebe

Rosalind Spell to Wesley Fogg

Brendon Culberson to Victoria Sandoval Valladares

Robert Skinner II to Olivia Ocamb

Michael Berg-Saether to Hailey White

Teighlor Sain to Jesse Maloney

Melvin Morrison to Beatrice Murray

Caycie Wright to Eric Rosato

Carie Tate to Kristen Fischer

Nathan Miller to Stephenie Blythe

Leeshania Conde to Israel Lopez Aburto

Anthony Hafner to Danielle Gaimari

David Barnes II to Debbie Royall

Erica Roberts to Curtis Armstrong

Douglas Rotondi to Lynnette Coffey

Matthew Moose to Christina Jones

Jonathan Farb to Arin Hall

Sean Perry to Jordan Reid

Pamela White to Bradley Randall

Fredderick Sidberry Jr. to Tia Evans

Holly Becker to Sean O’Dowd

Barbara Athens to Jordan Wathen

Matthew Parker to Caitlin Cornwell

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 17-23. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

