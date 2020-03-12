Barbara Hay to Miguel Pereda

Gregory Cwiklinski to Katharine Westfall

Michael Smith to Charlene Kourtney

Patricia Styers to James Mize II

Kristine Beatty to Gianni Martinez

Riley Hix to George Wiedenmann II

Chasity Adams to Ricky Edmonds Jr.

Daniel Panico to Shannon Christie

Mark Lambert to Lisa Burchette

Christi Feaster to Adam Kurtz

Samantha Marlowe to Michael Daniel

Ryan Brouillard to Becca-Jo Easley

Rachel Parker to Cody Vandenbark

Anthony Thwaites to Jessica Starr

Alan Plasky to Katelyn Dalton

Shelly Huth to Wesley Erven III

Lawrence Vogt to John Peterson

Hannah Guill to Travis Lawrence

Jarren Lee to Michael Keller

Lashonda Turner to Victor Graham

Jacob Broyles to Mykala Hudson

Matthew Stanfield to Barbara Kelly

Scott Schwartz to Dawn Wright

Porscha Morrison to Larry Pledger Jr.

Natasha Woods to Joseph Nelson

William Blose to Marry Parrott

Megan Black to Jason Courtney

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 1-7. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

