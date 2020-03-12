Barbara Hay to Miguel Pereda
Gregory Cwiklinski to Katharine Westfall
Michael Smith to Charlene Kourtney
Patricia Styers to James Mize II
Kristine Beatty to Gianni Martinez
Riley Hix to George Wiedenmann II
Chasity Adams to Ricky Edmonds Jr.
Daniel Panico to Shannon Christie
Mark Lambert to Lisa Burchette
Christi Feaster to Adam Kurtz
Samantha Marlowe to Michael Daniel
Ryan Brouillard to Becca-Jo Easley
Rachel Parker to Cody Vandenbark
Anthony Thwaites to Jessica Starr
Alan Plasky to Katelyn Dalton
Shelly Huth to Wesley Erven III
Lawrence Vogt to John Peterson
Hannah Guill to Travis Lawrence
Jarren Lee to Michael Keller
Lashonda Turner to Victor Graham
Jacob Broyles to Mykala Hudson
Matthew Stanfield to Barbara Kelly
Scott Schwartz to Dawn Wright
Porscha Morrison to Larry Pledger Jr.
Natasha Woods to Joseph Nelson
William Blose to Marry Parrott
Megan Black to Jason Courtney
