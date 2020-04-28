Statesville Chamber of Commerce, entrepreneurs and non-profit leaders held a video conference Monday to brainstorm ways to supply most of Statesville’s residents with masks.
Chamber President Shannon Viera said she saw an article from the Winston-Salem Journal about Winston-Salem’s “Mask the City” campaign. The city is trying to provide every resident with masks, giving masks to low-income residents and making masks available to purchase for others.
With Statesville sock manufacturer Thorlo having transitioned to making masks, Viera said a similar campaign was possible in Statesville as well. Monday, Viera, Thorlo representatives and other local business owners and non-profit leaders brainstormed ways to fund, distribute and market masks in Statesville.
Estimating the number of people who already have masks or have been supplied masks by employers, the group estimated the campaign would need 20,000 to 25,000 masks. Viera said she already contacted some parties interested in helping to fund the effort to mask all of Statesville.
Viera said simple masks could cost $1 per mask.
Thorlo representative Tracy Harris said their mask would cost the campaign $5 per mask. The masks retail for $12.99.
However, Thorlo’s transition to mask making has allowed more employees to return to work. Harris said the company has sold 30,000 to 40,000 masks in less than a week.
The group agreed to explore funding options including any available grants and selling the masks.
Iredell Health System President Jeff Smith suggested printing logos on the masks to entice sponsors. While the feasibility of such advertising is currently unknown, it was added to the list of options for the group to explore in this initial phase.
Beth Packman, chair of Crosby Scholars Iredell and president of Our Schools First, suggested a list of sponsors at the distribution sites or printed on an insert received with the mask.
For distribution, the group considered using food pantries, organizations like Fifth Street Ministries and Meals on Wheels and the Iredell County Health Department.
Finally, the group considered how to encourage everyone in Statesville to wear masks when they leave the house.
The process of supplying everyone in Statesville is still in preliminary stages, but people left the call talking about how interested they were in seeing a plan come together and making Statesville residents safer.
Viera said a timeline depends on funding. The sooner the group can raise money for the masks, the sooner they can start distributing them.
“The more we do it (wear masks), the more we can open up our area to start back to business,” Viera said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.