Jermaine Johnson could have been another statistic of the drug and gang culture.
He started selling drugs as a teen in Detroit and that led to criminal convictions.
A move to Statesville 14 years ago was the fresh start he needed. He worked to get an education and then worked harder to prove he was a changed man.
Now, he spends his days managing his family’s business and spending time with loved ones.
Johnson said that change is due to the hard work he invested in Mitchell Community College, work and currently his mother’s cleaning business called Maid 4 U.
Transformation
When Johnson moved to Statesville in 2006, he was just 24 years old. His girlfriend, now his wife, was pregnant with their first son. He had no job prospects. And he only had a fifth-grade education.
He worked in fast food, but his family in North Carolina encouraged him to strive for more.
“North Carolina was the best thing for me because everyone I knew in North Carolina pushed me to be better than I thought I was,” Johnson said.
Johnson, now 38, said he went to Mitchell Community College for free GED classes. Those teachers pushed him to continue his education even when he felt like he couldn’t. He found similar support after he earned his GED and started taking classes for his associate degree.
Johnson said getting his college degree wasn’t
easy. Lacking the math and English skills many students came in with, it took him four years to get a two-year degree. However, with the support of family and Mitchell faculty, Johnson persevered. In 2015, he got his degree.
After graduation, Johnson said he left Mitchell with more knowledge and more confidence.
Struggles after graduation
“This is not a Cinderella story,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t easy.”
After getting his degree, Johnson said he struggled to find a job.
While Johnson had undergone a transformation in Statesville, his past in Detroit haunted him. Born into a gang called Gangster Disciples (G.D.) Folk Nation, he said he had started selling drugs as a teen.
He completely abandoned that lifestyle when he moved to North Carolina, but his criminal history followed him. Many businesses were unwilling to hire someone with his record. Johnson said, after graduating, it felt like he couldn’t change enough to get a job that would fulfill his goals.
“I understand society not wanting to give me a chance,” Johnson said. “I had to find another way.”
Johnson turned back to the fast food industry and became the manager of a Taco Bell. He said he worked hard, taking shifts at Burger King too. He only had one day off every two weeks. Eventually, he started working at a local factory instead.
Johnson said he wanted to make sure his two sons lived in a good area and went to good schools. He has succeeded in providing that for his family.
“I feel blessed and happy because my life is 1,000 times better,” Johnson said. “I get to play with my kids and live my life.”
However, he remembered everything he learned to get his degree in business and marketing. Johnson said he had worked so hard for that degree, so he wanted to use that knowledge.
Family business
Johnson’s mother received some money when his grandmother died. He said his mother wanted to invest that money into something that could provide for a long time. With her inheritance, she opened Maid 4 U in 2016.
“I had my degree, and I had all these ideas, so many ideas I wanted to implement,” Johnson said.
In 2018, Johnson joined Maid 4 U as the marketing director, leaving his factory job.
He made the company’s policies customer-focused and started marketing towards commercial customers as well as residential.
“By the grace of God blessing us and my hard work, the business started shining,” Johnson said.
When Johnson first started working at Maid 4 U, the company had four residential customers. Now, it has 20 residential clients and five commercial ones.
He said he is proud of the service Maid 4 U provides. He understands a cleaning service is a luxury, so he strives to provide the most comprehensive service while keeping prices low to make those services accessible.
“My challenge is me,” Johnson said. “I want perfection, and no one is perfect.”
As people across the country are affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout associated with it, Johnson said he has been touched by the number of customers who have decided Maid 4 U provides a service worth keeping even as budgets become tighter.
Looking back on his time in Detroit, the years spent getting his education and the hard work he did after getting his degree, Johnson said he is glad he never stopped striving to be the best he could be.
“No matter if you get knocked down, no matter how many doors are slammed in your face, don’t give up,” Johnson said.
