UNC Charlotte and Mitchell Community College recently announced a new co-admission partnership to facilitate degree completion and student success by creating a pathway for individuals who want to start their degree at Mitchell and complete their degree at UNC Charlotte.
This co-admission program, called 49erNext, allows both Mitchell and UNC Charlotte to engage in an integrated proactive advising model, ensuring students’ progress toward the timely completion of a baccalaureate degree.
As participants in the 49erNext program, students are eligible to transfer into more than 75 undergraduate degree programs (130-plus majors) at UNC Charlotte, as long as they earn an Associate in Arts, Science or Engineering degree at Mitchell with a minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA.
Mitchell college transfer degree programs allow students to begin their studies locally and continue their education at a four-year institution, often at a significant cost savings.
“UNC Charlotte is the senior institution in North Carolina where the majority of our graduates enroll once they have completed their transfer degree here with us,” noted Vice President for Instruction & Chief Academic Officer Dr. Camille Reese. “This new partnership with UNC Charlotte opens up additional opportunities for our students. We are pleased to be able to partner with UNC Charlotte for this exciting program.”
In addition to advising, students enrolled in the 49erNext program will also have access to guided transfer pathways for intended majors/programs at UNC Charlotte; academic advising and career services support at Mitchell Community College; 49er athletic event student tickets; recreation center (UREC) access ($25 fee per semester); UNC Charlotte library access; CATS All-Transit Pass ($25 fee per semester for light rail and bus access); financial aid/FAFSA workshops; and major and career exploration workshops.
Both institutions have agreed to make collective institutional decisions and implement policies and processes that commit to:
» Put students first — enable students to earn a quality degree in a timely manner;
» Foster success — ensure and expect all students to achieve their full potential;
» Ensure equity — ensure that all students, regardless of gender, race, income or family educational history, have equal opportunity.
Students interested in learning more about the 49erNext program should visit mitchellcc.edu/49erNext or email 49erNext@mitchellcc.edu.
