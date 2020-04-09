Iredell County is reporting 60 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state has also reported one death in the county.
North Carolina reported 3,651 cases of coronavirus on Thursday morning, with 91 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. Sixty-five people have died.
The number of reported cases in the state was 3,426 on Wednesday and the known death total was 53.
The Iredell County Health Department is expected to release its own coronavirus numbers later on Thursday. These results will most likely differ from the state’s numbers because they are collected in real-time.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 47,809 tests, according to officials.
There are 398 people currently hospitalized in the state with the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updates statewide COVID-19 numbers daily.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 861 cases. It has nine reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 86 cases and one reported death, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 71 cases and two deaths. Catawba has 27 cases and one death. Davie has 20 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 12 cases and Yadkin has nine. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has two cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.