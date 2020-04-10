The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 63 in Iredell County as of Friday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. The state has also reported one death in the county.
The Iredell County Health Department had reported 62 cases and one death in the county as of Thursday.
North Carolina reported 3,908 cases of coronavirus Friday morning, with 91 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. Seventy-four people have died.
The number of reported cases in the state was 3,651 Thursday and the known death total was 65.
The numbers the state reports are confirmed in a state laboratory.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 57,645 tests, officials reported.
There are 423 people currently hospitalized in the state with the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updates statewide COVID-19 numbers daily.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 906 cases. It has 10 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 94 cases and one reported death, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 75 cases and two deaths. Catawba has 29 cases and one death. Davie has 21 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 13 cases and Yadkin has 10. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has two cases.
